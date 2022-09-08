News

Armed Forces’ll sustain tempo to contain security challenges, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the Armed Forces would sustain the tempo to contain security challenges across the country.

The President, who harped on synergies among all security agencies and the populace, gave this assurance in Lagos Thursday while declaring the Nigerian Navy Games (LAGOS 2022) open.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President urged Nigerians to believe in the capability of the armed forces to safeguard and bring long-lasting peace and stability to the country.

He said the security agencies would continue to ensure that all appropriate measures were in place for the safety of Nigerians.

Buhari, who also commissioned the newly constructed Nigerian Navy Sports Complex, commended the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, for investing in sports development noting that sports have remained a tool to strengthen the ties between troops over the years.

He expressed the hope that the sporting activities would instill discipline and readiness to serve a common cause in the Navy and provide the needed platform and avenue for the discovery of new talents that will represent the Navy and Nigeria in international competitions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari’s warning on APC losing power is a wakeup call, says Lalong

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong has said that President Muhammmadu Buhari’s warning that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) risked losing power to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the leadership fails to resolve their differences and hold a rancour free national convention was a wake-up call […]
News

JUST IN: Army patrol van burnt as gunmen attack checkpoint in Aba

Posted on Author Reporter

    Yet to be identified gunmen have attacked an Army checkpoint in Aba, burning a patrol van in the process. Reports say the invaders stormed the checkpoint at Tonimas junction along Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, Aba in Abia state, in the early hours of Friday. The hoodlums were said to have laid an ambush for […]
News

Coalition writes Buhari, seeks probe, resignation of Malami over alleged financial sleaze

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Some anti-graft civil society groups have written a petition to President Muhammadu seeking for the probe of the country’s Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over an alleged ‘14 high profile corruption cases’.   The CSOs in a letter sent to President Buhari over the weekend, tagged; ‘Corruption Allegations and Abuse of Office […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica