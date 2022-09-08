Armed Forces’ll sustain tempo to contain security challenges, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the Armed Forces would sustain the tempo to contain security challenges across the country.

The President, who harped on synergies among all security agencies and the populace, gave this assurance in Lagos Thursday while declaring the Nigerian Navy Games (LAGOS 2022) open.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President urged Nigerians to believe in the capability of the armed forces to safeguard and bring long-lasting peace and stability to the country.

He said the security agencies would continue to ensure that all appropriate measures were in place for the safety of Nigerians.

Buhari, who also commissioned the newly constructed Nigerian Navy Sports Complex, commended the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, for investing in sports development noting that sports have remained a tool to strengthen the ties between troops over the years.

He expressed the hope that the sporting activities would instill discipline and readiness to serve a common cause in the Navy and provide the needed platform and avenue for the discovery of new talents that will represent the Navy and Nigeria in international competitions.

