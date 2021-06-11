Metro & Crime

Armed Fulani didn’t invade Ekiti market –CP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Police yesterday refuted rumours that some criminals yesterday invaded a market located along Ado-Ikere Road, Ekiti State. The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, said the story trending on social media was fabricated to cause panic. The commissioner said no truck loaded with Hausa/Fulani carrying AK-47 rifles and other weapons entered Shasha Market in Ado-Ekiti yesterday. Mobayo, in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, said the story was not just false, but a lie fabricated and spread by the enemies of the state to cause unnecessary panic.

He said: “The command wishes to state explicitly that on Tuesday, 8th June, 2021 about 5pm, a truck loaded with bags of beans, dried fish, onions and other food items from Sokoto State heading to Akure, Ondo State, stopped at Shasha Market junction, Ado-Ekiti to offload five bags of fish.

“In the process, they were accosted by Amotekun personnel and interrogated but were later cleared to offload the bags of fish and proceed with their journey after confirming that nothing incriminating as alleged was found with them. “More so the said truck did not even enter Shasha Market, but only stopped at the junction, and had earlier stopped by at Ifaki-Ekiti where some bags of beans were offloaded.

“The command hereby implores members of the public, especially the good people of Ekiti State, to disregard the unfounded rumour, as there is no iota of truth in it.” The police commissioner promised that the command would continue to work with relevant bodies to ensure the safety of lives and property of the good people of Ekiti State. Mobayo also warned against the spread of false alarm capable of causing apprehension in the state as anyone found wanting would be made to face the wrath of the law.

