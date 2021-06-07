Armed herdsmen kill Benue varsity graduate, 32 others in Agatu

*Thousands flee, scores injured

*Over 25 bodies buried in Agatu – PDP chair, Ngbede

At least 32 people including a graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) Benue State were on Sunday killed and many others wounded when suspected Fulani militants attacked Odugbeho village in Agatu and Logo local government areas of Benue State on Sunday.

Thirty (30) people were massacred in Agatu and two (2) in Logo.

Mr. Echechofu Ali from Odugbeho in Agatu Local Government Area was among those gruesomely murdered by the herders.

New Telegraph learnt that in Logo, the invaders made the incursion into Adoor Aggwei village near Anyiin where they killed the farmers whose names were given as Suleyol Emberga, Iorliam Dôôr Aggwei, while one Emmanuel Chukwukwe and others were reportedly kidnapped.

Hordes of people including women, children and older people displaced as a result of the attack were said to be taking refuge at the neighbouring Ogbaulu community in Agatu Local Government Area.

A witness who is also an indigene of Odugbeho, Isaac Oche, said the suspected herdsmen invaded the Odugbeho market which coincided with a wake around 5:45 pm on Sunday and started shooting sporadically, killing anyone in sight and disappeared around 6:40 pm after killing so many people.

Oche said that the attackers escaped to the bush and later resurfaced to the village shortly after the first 11 bodies were recovered.

