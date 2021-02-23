Armed men abduct farmer’s son in Ibadan, demand N100m ransom

Some unknown gunmen, who on Monday stormed the Oke Odan area of Olomo, Apete, Ibadan, and kidnapped a 24-year-old son of a big time farmer have demanded for a N100m ransom before the victim could be released.

The victim, identified as Ayodeji Emmanuel, was kidnapped around 5pm from his father’s poultry farm.

It was learnt that about four kidnappers, armed with sophisticated weapons and shooting sporadically, invaded the farm and demanded for the farm owner.

When they discovered that the owner was not around, they descended on his son and took him to an unknown destination. It was learnt later that the kidnappers used the victim’s phone to call his father at about 10pm on Monday, and demanded a sum of N100 million as ransom.

According to a family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, since the call on Monday night, the kidnappers had yet to call back.

Many landlords, residents, vigilante group members and security guards have since been keeping vigil around the area.