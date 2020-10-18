News Top Stories

Armed men attack Osun gov, deputy at protest ground

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

There was an attempt Saturday on the life of the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola. Armed with guns, cutlasses, axes hoodlums swooped on the Governor at Olaiya junction, while he was addressing the #EndSARS protesters at the state capital.

 

Governor Oyetola had joined protesters in the walk from Alekuwodo area to Olaiya junction, singing with them and promising them that their demands would be looked into. He assured them of his support, saying peaceful agitations were a part of the democratic process. However, while still addressing the youths, the armed men and women started shooting, hurling stones at the Governor’s car.

 

They also shot at the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi, damaging his vehicles. The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, who was also at the site of the incident, said the attack was beyond the #EndSARS protest, but a premeditated attempt to take the governor out. She said: “It was an assassination attempt.

 

This was certainly beyond the #End- SARS protest. The people who launched the attack were not protesters at all. They were hoodlums with evil intentions. “Protests have been going on in the State for some days now, and there had been no attack on any government official since the beginning of the protest. “However, today’s attack changed the narrative. It was not a spontaneous attempt.

 

The attackers had it all planned. They had guns and other weapons. In fact, it was a woman who smashed the windscreen of the vehicle of the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji where I was. “It is really sad that these people infiltrated the ranks of the peaceful protesters and took advantage of the Governor’s walk with the youths to execute their sinister intentions.

 

“It was simply a street coup to take out the Governor, his Deputy and the Secretary to the State Government, all of whom were exposed during the protest and had to be smuggled into vehicles when the attack was launched.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nobel Peace Prize winner, John Hume, dies

Posted on Author Reporter

Nobel Peace Prize winner and former SDLP leader John Hume has died aged 83. He died in the early hours of Monday at Owen Mor nursing home in Londonderry, reports the BBC. One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he helped create the climate that brought an end to […]
News

‘Hand washing, cheapest way to attack COVID-19’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, on Thursday said that the cheapest way to fight various diseases was through effective handwashing. Edu said this in Calabar while receiving over 200 handwashing stations donated by United Purpose, a non governmental organisation, for the Primary Healthcare Development Agency in Cross River. The commissioner, who […]
News

Niger sacks 80 civil servants for salary scam

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

ew days after the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) uncovered more than 1,500 ghost workers, the state government yesterday said it has sacked eighty civil servants cutting across various cadres in the state civil service for a massive salary scam running into millions of naira. New Telegraph gathered that the dismissed civil servants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: