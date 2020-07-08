Armed men kill three in Benue, Kaduna

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen yesterday attacked and slaughtered two members of the Livestock Guards near Ayilamo in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. Gunmen also murdered a farmer, Mr. Jeremiah Yohanna, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Livestock Guard is an armless security outfit floated by the Benue State government to help combat open grazing of livestock including cattle by herdsmen. The incident occurred between 1p.m. and 2p.m. New Telegraph gathered that the guards accosted the herdsmen who were seen openly grazing their cattle on farmlands of people, arrested the herders and their cattle and took them to Ugba, headquarters of the local government to be impounded. Reports said on their way to the council’s secretariat, other armed Fulani came from behind, killed the guards and left them in a pool of blood and fled.

A community leader in the local government, Chief Joseph Anawa, said the victims’ bodies were evacuated by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and taken to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ugba-Anyiin in the local government. He said: “The Livestock Guards went and arrested the cattle rearers who were openly grazing their cattle on people’s farmlands and they were taking them to Ugba, headquarters of the local government.

“Then those two young men that were killed by the militant herders were following behind so they slaughtered the guards.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack and killing, but said she was not certain whether the deceased were members of the Livestock Guards.

The Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki, in a statement, condemned the killing, describing it as an unprovoked attack. He said: “Let me, however, state that the attack on our men was unprovoked and stands condemned. The Benue State Livestock Guards do not carry arms. Our job is to protect the investments of both farmers and livestock owners. That is the mandate the Benue State government has given to us through the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.” Meanwhile, Yohanna’s body was discovered on Monday in the bush in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The farmer was killed during an attack on his farm.

The Kaduna State government has condoled with Yohanna was declared missing on Sunday but his body was found on Monday morning. The victim went to his farm as usual on Saturday but failed to return home. Worried by the development, family and community members deployed a search party for him on Sunday. But his body was discovered on Monday. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, alongside the Commissioner of Police, Umar Musa Muri, and the Commanding Officer, 312 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col Adamu Muhammad, visited the family of the deceased at Maraban Kajuru, where he conveyed the government’s condolences.

Like this: Like Loading...