Armed men loot Abuja NYSC camp

Confusion enveloped Abuja yesterday as armed hoodlums invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC )Orientation Camp in the Kubwa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The invaders stole mattresses, utensils, electronics and other items. Also, soldiers allegedly clashed with the looters at Kuje and Gwagwalada towns, while residents of the two Area Councils headquarters hurriedly shut their businesses for fear of being attacked, following the parade by armed hoodlums, who have been moving round every nook and cranny of the town in search of warehouses housing palliatives.

At the Kubwa NYSC camp, the hoodlums chased away the private guards stationed at the gate and broke into all locked up stores to loot different materials. The hoodlums, armed with jack-knives, sticks, machetes and other dangerous weapons, raided stores in the camp, while some residents of the area also allegedly joined in the looting. Parents rushed to schools to withdraw their children and wards.

While the looters had a field day carting away several materials for close to 45 minutes, soldiers and a detachment of the police were deployed there. It was also learnt that while the security personnel struggled to ward off the invaders, the Nigerian Air Force (BAF) and the Airwing of the Nigeria Police embarked on air patrol with helicopters hovering around the scene

