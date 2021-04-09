Metro & Crime

Armed men sack Ondo community, burn 15 houses

Gunmen have burnt about 15 houses at Asere community in the Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The gunmen reportedly attacked the community because the locals reportedly tipped off security agencies about their activities and movements. Following the attack, women in the coastal community protested the burning of their houses and destruction of the community. They also called for the arrest of the arsonists. The protesting women said the attackers were known members of the community who were on a retaliatory mission because the Joint Task Force clamped down on them.

They identified the suspected gang members as MK, July, Best, Mone, Suku, Dedewei and Bado. The protesters said members of the gang had been operating in the coastal area until security operatives started arresting them. One of the protesters, Faith, said the ringleader, Kutu, who hails from Asere, led his members to invade the community because he felt his people were giving security men tip off about their activities.

She said: “We saw fire rise from our houses. We didn’t know what was happening. We all ran into the bush all through the night till security men came to our rescue.” The paramount ruler of Agadagba Kingdom, Oba Zachueus Doubra, said he received the report that one of his subjects, who he described as a ‘recalcitrant boy’ invaded Asere to burn down the community.

He said: “I sent my chiefs and some police officers to the community and I was informed that 14 houses were burnt and nine other houses vandalised. Many were rendered homeless. Many ran into the bush in pants and some in knickers. “I want to appeal to all the three tiers of government and all relevant agencies to come to the aid of the victims by way of relief materials.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident. He said: “We want to assure the people of the area that the police are on top of the situation. The people should go back to their normal businesses. “Our men have taken over the area and with no time, MK and his gang would be arrested and be prosecuted as well.”

