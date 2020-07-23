Armed policemen attack FCT Mobile Court for arresting colleagues

There was pandemonium on Thursday at Dei -Dei, a densely populated satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory, when policemen sporadically fired shots to disperse the FCT Mobile Court sitting in the area to try violators of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The shooting, that shook the sleepy community, happened around noon creating an apprehensive and panicky situation, while residents and motorists scampered to safety.

New Telegraph learnt that trouble ensued when personnel of the FCT Ministerial Joint Enforcement Task-team on Covid-19 Restrictions arrested a policeman, who gave his name as Agada Gabriel, for the dual offences of not wearing a facemask in public and for overloading his vehicle, a Gulf car with passengers.

The said police officer who was arrested around the premises of the court was said to have called on his colleague, a certain Smart Jacob to help him to thwart his arraignment.

In spite the officers efforts, the two were subsequently charged for overloading and non-use of face masks and sentenced accordingly.

The Magistrate, Theresa Otu convicted them and ordered them to pay a fine and also engage in community service, which they rejected.

A member of the Task Force, who pleaded anonymity said that the two convicted police officers mobilized gunmen from the Mobile Police Barracks in Dei-Dei who stormed the court, shooting sporadically.

It was also gathered that the Presiding Magistrate, Theresa Otu, Court Prosecutor, Barr. Emmanuel T. Yatsegha and other court officials including a Correctional Service Personnel abandoned their belongings at the scene to escape from the tense environment.

Chairman of the Task-team, Ikharo Attah confirmed that he had been briefed and would liaise with FCT Commissioner of Police to fish out the perpetrators and make them face the law.

