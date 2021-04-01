Armed robber in military uniform killed by police in Benue

The Benue State Police Command Thursday confirmed the killing of a suspected armed robber clad in military uniform along Makurdi-Lafia road following a gun duel with a police team deployed on routine patrol.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, in a statement said: “On the 31/03/2021 at about 0010hrs, a team of police officers on patrol encountered armed robbers in military and Police uniforms robbing commuters of their belongings on Màkurdi-Lafia road and engaged them in a gun duel.

“On sighting the police, the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle but were over powered by the response of the police who repelled them to a nearby bush.

“In the process one of the robbers sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he was confirmed dead.”

The corpse of the deceased, the PPRO said, has been deposited at the hospital morgue while investigation is still in progress.

