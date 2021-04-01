Metro & Crime

Armed robber in military uniform killed by police in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

The Benue State Police Command Thursday confirmed the killing of a suspected armed robber clad in military uniform along Makurdi-Lafia road following a gun duel with a police team deployed on routine patrol.
The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, in a statement said: “On the 31/03/2021 at about 0010hrs, a team of police officers on patrol encountered armed robbers in military and Police uniforms robbing commuters of their belongings on Màkurdi-Lafia road and engaged them in a gun duel.
“On sighting the police, the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle but were over powered by the response of the police who repelled them to a nearby bush.
“In the process one of the robbers sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he was confirmed dead.”
The corpse of the deceased, the PPRO said, has been deposited at the hospital morgue while investigation is still in progress.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One killed, Police Inspector injured in A’Ibom cult clash

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

One person has been reported killed while a retired Police Inspector sustained severe injuries in a  rival cult clash between Debam and Iceland Confraternities which occurred on Saturday in Inen Community, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.   Our Correspondent learnt that the victim, simply identified as “Udo Mma”, died on the […]
Metro & Crime

Court forfeits N250m diverted from NDDC to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of N250 million allegedly diverted from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Federal Government. The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Arguing the motion, EFCC’s […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo Assembly bows to court orders, recalls suspended lawmakers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

After weeks of ignoring two court judgements, the Ondo State House of Assembly on Monday finally complied with the order of courts that four suspended lawmakers of the Assembly be reinstated. It was learnt that the move by the leadership of the Assembly to allow the lawmakers resume plenary was not unconnected with the summons […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica