Armed robber nabbed at eatery while robbing customers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A young man in his late 20s, Ayomide Adebayo, was yesterday arrested at the scene of armed robbery at Akobo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while he and his gang member were dispossessing customers of their belongings at an eatery. The 3-man armed robbery syndicate who were armed with a gun stormed the eatery located around General Gas in Ibadan on a motor bike, and robbed customers of their cash, phones and other valuables.

The owner of the eatery, who was also around during the incident, was not spared. New Telegraph learnt that when one of the two men who attacked the eatery made attempt to go and empty the safe where money was being kept, one of the staff boldly grabbed him and engaged him in a struggle leading to his being overpowered. The other robber had to flee the eatery and mounted the motorbike which was on standby, and both zoomed off. According to a victim of the robbery who later recovered his phone, but pleaded not to be named, “Two of the robbers came; they pointed a gun at all of us and ordered that we cooperate by lying down which we did after which they took our phones, money and other valuables.

“Luck however ran against them as one of the staff resisted them in their attempt to go in to pack all the money in their safe box. As he was struggling with them, one of them escaped and joined the motorcyclist that was already waiting outside, while the other one was caught and some items recovered from him,” he said. When Ayomide was taken to the Akobo Police Station by the mob, New Telegraph gathered from police source that he confessed that he and his partner who escaped, hired the motorcyclist who conveyed them to the scene. He said that the motorcyclist was not part of the syndicate as he was just hired as a bike man.

