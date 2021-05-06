Metro & Crime

Armed robbers hijack bullion van, kill two, injured one in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Comment(0)

Like a scene from a Nollywood movie, suspected armed robbers Thursday ambushed a bullion van along the Akure-Ondo road and carted away an unspecified amount of money.
By the time the suspected armed robbers finished their operation that lasted about 30 minutes, two persons were feared killed while a number of others were critically injured.
Some of those injured, according to security sources, included a Chief Security Officer (CSO) to one of the government agencies in the state. He was on his way to Akure, when he was caught up in the robbery incident.
Some of the residents of the community also got injured when running away from the hail of the bullets of the suspected armed robbers who operated without resistance during the operation.
The incident, according to sources occurred between Ireje and Bolorunduro junction in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state. The junction is notorious for bullion van hijacks as three of such incidents had occurred in the past in that area.
The source said the heavily armed robbers came in Lexus car, ambushed the bullion van that was conveying money from Ondo Township to Akure and shot three persons including passers-by.
A security source said the robbers operated for about 30 minutes. They successfully brought the bullion van to a halt carted away cash and then fled into the bush.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

COVID-19: 13 Imo lawmakers test positive

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Kenneth Ofoma

49 health workers infected in Enugu No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. This is also as about 49 health workers have contracted the virus […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS killings is crime against humanity – ASUU

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…says Buhari becoming excessively repressive The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Wednesday condemned the murder of harmless and largely peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos, and the other parts of the country, describing it as crime against humanity.   The Union stated that killings in the ongoing protest is crime against humanity and called on […]
Metro & Crime

Motorcyclist dies in Osun auto crash

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

A motorcyclist, identified simply as Lakan, died yesterday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the Sekona area of Osun State.   The accident occurred around Adolak Filling Station, Sekona, Gbongan- Ibadan Road, about 2pm. It was learnt that the Bajaj motorcycle collided with the unregistered vehicle. The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica