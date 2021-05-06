Armed robbers hijack bullion van, kill two, injured one in Ondo

Like a scene from a Nollywood movie, suspected armed robbers Thursday ambushed a bullion van along the Akure-Ondo road and carted away an unspecified amount of money.

By the time the suspected armed robbers finished their operation that lasted about 30 minutes, two persons were feared killed while a number of others were critically injured.

Some of those injured, according to security sources, included a Chief Security Officer (CSO) to one of the government agencies in the state. He was on his way to Akure, when he was caught up in the robbery incident.

Some of the residents of the community also got injured when running away from the hail of the bullets of the suspected armed robbers who operated without resistance during the operation.

The incident, according to sources occurred between Ireje and Bolorunduro junction in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state. The junction is notorious for bullion van hijacks as three of such incidents had occurred in the past in that area.

The source said the heavily armed robbers came in Lexus car, ambushed the bullion van that was conveying money from Ondo Township to Akure and shot three persons including passers-by.

A security source said the robbers operated for about 30 minutes. They successfully brought the bullion van to a halt carted away cash and then fled into the bush.

Like this: Like Loading...