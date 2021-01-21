Armed robbers kill POS operator in Aba

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Mr. Victor igbokwe, a Point of Sale (POS) money transaction operator was on Thursday shot dead by armed robbers in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

The victim as gathered by New Telegraph was once a staff of a popular commercial bank, before opening his POS shop at No: 98 Market Road, Aba.

The incident according to eyewitnesses occurred by 10:30 on Thursday morning and sent many business operators running for their dear lives.

It was learnt that four armed men, who came on a tricycle (keke), moved straight to Igbokwe’s POS shop, shot him, collected his money and zoomed off.

One of the eyewitnesses said that the shooting sent fear into all business operators around, who ran leaving Igbokwe in a pool of blood.

The eyewitness added that Igbokwe managed to drag himself out from his shop calling for help while bleeding profusely, but got no help.

According to the eyewitness, by the time help could come his way, Igbokwe had already lost a lot of blood because everyone around ran away out of fear.

The eyewitness said that Igbokwe was confirmed dead by a doctor when he was taken to a hospital located around Azikiwe road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Abia State, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the unfortunate incident to our reporter.

