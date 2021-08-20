Armed robbers shoot policeman in bullion van attack

Suspected armed robbers yesterday attacked a bullion van at Emure-Ile junction, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The daredevil armed robbers also shot one of the policemen attached to the escort team of the commercial bank. Yesterday’s attack was the second time within a month that a bullion van would be attacked in the state. While the previous one was successful, with the robbers carting away unspecified amount of money, security sources say yesterday’s attack was not successful as they did not see any cash to steal.

Suspected armed robbers had also attacked a commercial bank in Ilara, in Ifedore Local Government last month, killing three persons including a journalist. Sources at Emure-Ile told reporters that the suspected armed robbers carried out the attack while the bullion van was on motion. He was however, not sure if the armed robbers succeeded in carting away money in the bullion van. The Police in the state confirmed the attack of a bullion van at Emure- Ile junction. Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the attack, said the robbers attacked an empty van, adding that a policeman was shot during the attack.

