Metro & Crime

Armed robbers shoot policeman in bullion van attack

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Suspected armed robbers yesterday attacked a bullion van at Emure-Ile junction, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The daredevil armed robbers also shot one of the policemen attached to the escort team of the commercial bank. Yesterday’s attack was the second time within a month that a bullion van would be attacked in the state. While the previous one was successful, with the robbers carting away unspecified amount of money, security sources say yesterday’s attack was not successful as they did not see any cash to steal.

Suspected armed robbers had also attacked a commercial bank in Ilara, in Ifedore Local Government last month, killing three persons including a journalist. Sources at Emure-Ile told reporters that the suspected armed robbers carried out the attack while the bullion van was on motion. He was however, not sure if the armed robbers succeeded in carting away money in the bullion van. The Police in the state confirmed the attack of a bullion van at Emure- Ile junction. Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the attack, said the robbers attacked an empty van, adding that a policeman was shot during the attack.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Teaching hospital deserted as patients are discharged

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Consultants, nurses take over duties at Abeokuta FMC   No going back, say doctors     Effects of the strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday revibrated across the country. The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) was deserted on the second day of the strike yesterday.   Many patients […]
Metro & Crime

ASUU: You’re wicked, cleric tells politicians

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0     Presiding Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo in Oyo State, Rev Gabriel Kehinde, has taken a swipe at the Nigerian political leaders.   Kehinde, who spoke against the backdrop of the over eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing the political class as wicked, selfish […]
Metro & Crime

Army launches manhunt for soldier who killed Delta varsity student

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Nigerian Army has launched a manhunt for James Matol, the soldier who killed Miss Jennifer Ugadu, a student of Niger Delta University, Ammasoma, Bayelsa. The Director Army Public Relation, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the student was shot in her apartment by the suspect now at large. Nwachukwu said there was no place for […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica