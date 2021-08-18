Metro & Crime

Armed robbers shoot policeman in Ondo bullion van attack

Suspected armed robbers Wednesday attacked a bullion van at Emure-Ile junction, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The daredevil armed robbers also shot one of the policemen attached to the escort of the commercial bank.

It was the second time within a month that a bullion van would be attacked. While the previous one was successful, with the robbers carting away an unspecified amount of money, security sources said yesterday’s was not successful as there was no cash for them to loot.

Suspected armed robbers had attacked a commercial bank in Ilara, in Ifedore Local Government Area last month killing three persons including a journalist.

Sources at Emure-Ile told reporters that the suspected armed robbers carried out the attack while the bullion van was on motion.

He was, however, not sure if the armed robbers succeeded in carting away money in the bullion van.

The police in the state confirmed the attack of a bullion van at Emure-Ile junction. Spokesperson of the state’s Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the attack, said the robbers attacked an empty van.

She added that a policeman was shot during the attack. According to her, the policeman is recuperating at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Her words: “Yes, there was bullion van attack; but it was an empty van. Currently the police are in the area combing the bush while all exit points have been blocked to avoid the escape of the robbers.”

