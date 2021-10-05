Metro & Crime

Armed robbery suspect begs police for forgiveness

…says, ‘I have turned a new leaf’

 

A 27 – year – old suspected member of a dreaded armed robbery gang, which allegedly operated in Abuja and its neighbouring states, has been arrested by the police.

 

The suspect, identified as Christian Clifford, who claim to have stopped robbery, had twice escaped from the police and from operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and escaped with handcuffs.

 

The suspect was arrested by a combined team of the Intelligence Response Team (I RT) on September 22, at an undisclosed hotel in the Kubwa area of the nation’s capital, while efforts are on to arrest other members of his gang.

 

In a confessional statement made to the police after his arrest, the suspect admitted to robbing at different points in Abuja metropolis and Keffi in Nassarawa State and also that h  had earlier jumped from a police vehicle in one of his travails in police net upon being taken to court for arraignment.

 

The suspect claimed to be an indigene of Plateau State, but was born in Takum, Taraba State where he and his siblings were raised before he relocated to Abuja

 

According to him, he alongside three other members of his gang had robbed a family in Jos road, Keffi and another house at Karu area of Abuja where they stole a laptop.

 

Clifford said, however, that he had stopped participating in armed robbery activities and that he is now a registered photographer with the National Centre for Women Development

 

He also confessed to have robbed a family in Jos road, Keffi, Nassarawa State of the sum of N18 million, some phones and other items in 2015. Clifford also told the police that he escaped from the custody of the  disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, after a stolen phone was tracked to him.

 

He claimed to have bought the phone in question from a friend who allegedly introduced him to robbery, but police investigations revealed that the phone and others were stolen during a robbery operation at the GSM Village, Wuse Abuja.

