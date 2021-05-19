Armed thugs invade NLC office in Kaduna

Armed thugs have invaded the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State.

These unknown men numbering about 100 occupied the secretariat, the meeting point of protesters partaking in the industrial warning strike.

It was reportedly gathered that the thugs were stopped by a police detachment while about 20 of them were arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the arrest saying that security personnel have been deployed to avert the situations of things.

The protest turned violent on Wednesday when thugs attacked protesters at NEPA roundabout along Ahmadu Bello Way.

The protests continued on Wednesday as the protesters converged on the secretariat, chanting, “No retreat! no surrender!”

Like this: Like Loading...