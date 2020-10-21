Armed thugs unleash terror on Christian worshipers in Kogi

D

are-devil armed thugs on Monday attacked Dunamis International Church, Ayingba, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, beating up Christian worshipers who were on a peaceful prayer walk for the country.

The thugs allegedly led by a former chairman and local government chairmanship aspirant for the December 12 council polls, stormed the worship ground and began to shoot into the air, stripping a pastor naked after manhandling him.

Three persons, including the zonal secretary of the prayer group, Silas Edegbo, were abducted by the hoodlums and taken to an unknown destination.

It was alleged that the thugs violently disrupted a peaceful prayer walk organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kogi East chapter to pray for the peace of the country and God’s intervention to stop the current shedding of innocent blood.

The thugs were said to have shot sporadically into the air and went straight to the leader of Christians group, Bishop David Sanders, rough handled him and tore off his clothes.

Several other church leaders and worshippers were not left out of the attack as they were beaten to stupor, including some women and children while the property of Dunamis International Church, where the prayer walk was to commence, were vandalised.

The Resident Pastor of Dunamis International Church, Samson Ejila, in a telephone conversation with journalists, expressed shock over the attack, even after they had obtained the necessary permission from the authorities.

He said organisers of the programme took permission from the appropriate authorities, including the police with the knowledge of the state Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, who gave them the go ahead and wondered why a prominent political player in the area could lead armed thugs to disrupt an armless group.

“We are surprised that it is a former council boss, who is contesting the chairmanship election coming up in December 12 that has done this to Christians.

“This is not rumours, he was the one that physically led the thugs, including some vigilante members to attack us, we have every document, including video clips, and so he can not deny this,” he added.

Ejila, however, confirmed that the three abducted members were released in the early hours of yedterday after they had been thoroughly tortured.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello had condemned the attack on the Christians who were on a peaceful prayer walk in the area.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, while condemning the act, assured the people that the perpetrators of such unholy act would be fished out to face the full weight of the law.

Bello said at a time the nation was facing unrest and disturbance, there was the need for every religious organisation to intensify their faith by praying to God for His intervention in the affairs of the country, noting that any act capable of truncating peaceful religious gathering was sacrilegious, repugnant and unacceptable.

