Armed thugs unleash terror on Christian worshippers in Kogi

Dare devil armed thugs on Monday attacked Dunamis International Church, Ayingba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, beating up Christian worshippers who were on peaceful Prayer Walk for the country.

The heavily armed thugs, allegedly led by the former Chairman and APC Local Government Chairmanship aspirant for the December 12 council poll (names withheld), stormed the worship ground and began to shoot on the air and striped a Pastor naked after manhandling him.

Three persons, including the zonal secretary of the prayer group, Silas Edegbo were abducted by the hoodlums and taken to an unknown destination.

It was alleged that the thugs violently disrupted the peaceful prayer walk organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kogi East Chapter to pray for the peace of the country and God’s intervention to stop the current shedding of innocent blood.

The thugs were said to have shot sporadically into the air and went straight to the leader of the Christian group, Bishop David Sanders, rough handled him and tore his clothes to shreds.

Several other church leaders and worshippers were not left out of the attack as they were beaten to stupor, including some women and children, while the property of Dunamis Int’l church where the prayer walk was to commenced was vandalised

Resident Pastor of Dunamis Int’l Church, Samson Ejila, in a telephone conversation with journalists, expressed shock over the attack, even after they had received necessary permission from authorities to hold the walk.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello has condemned the attack.

The governor, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, assured that perpetrators of the unholy act will be fished out to face the full weight of the law.

Like this: Like Loading...