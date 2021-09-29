Armed youths attack FCT Taskforce, injures 11 persons

Barely two weeks after hoodlums attacked the taskforce of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, the squad yesterday suffered another violent confrontation at the same Gwarimpa, during which about 11 persons were injured.

The taskforce that stormed one of the slums in the area in continuation of the ongoing clean up and onslaught against criminal hideouts in Abuja, were ambushed by youths, who were said to have confronted the combined team of security operatives with dane guns and other dangerous weapons. Chairman of the Committee, Ikharo Attah said that this slum, known as ‘Lungu’ is very notorious of attacking government’s enforcement team.

