News

Armed youths attack FCT Taskforce, injures 11 persons

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Barely two weeks after hoodlums attacked the taskforce of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, the squad yesterday suffered another violent confrontation at the same Gwarimpa, during which about 11 persons were injured.

The taskforce that stormed one of the slums in the area in continuation of the ongoing clean up and onslaught against criminal hideouts in Abuja, were ambushed by youths, who were said to have confronted the combined team of security operatives with dane guns and other dangerous weapons. Chairman of the Committee, Ikharo Attah said that this slum, known as ‘Lungu’ is very notorious of attacking government’s enforcement team.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: I’ll end medical tourism –Maduka

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Godwin Maduka, has promised to end medical tourism in the state if he wins. Maduka, who was at the PDP national secretariat for his nomination form said he has developed a 10-point agenda for the development […]
News

Group urges Bawa to arrest ex-Gov Yari over N37bn fraud

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

A group, Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has charged the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrashid Bawa, to arrest and prosecute a former Governor Of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari and his cohorts for alleged diversion of N37.4 billion Promissory Notes being the refund of the […]
News

NCDC confirms 423 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 423 samples tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new figure in its update for August 11. Although the case count for Tuesday represented an increase of almost 46 percent when compared to the figure for Monday, the difference doesn’t say much about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica