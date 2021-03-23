News Top Stories

Arms purchase: Reps summon Army Chief, CBN gov

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

In continuation of its investigation into an alleged shoddy deals in the purchase of arms, the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on arms and ammunition for the military yesterday summoned the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to appear before it tomorrow.

 

The duo would explain to the committee on how the funds appropriated and released for the purchase of arms and ammunition for the Nigerian Army was handled.

 

The ad hoc committee issued the summons at its sitting yesterday following an adoption of a motion raised by Hon. Bede Eke  Moving the motion, Eke said that the summons became necessary following the refusal of the public officers to honour several invitations extended to them by the committee.

 

He said that the committee had invited the COAS four times and the CBN governor five times and they have refused to honour the invitation.

 

Eke said: “CBN has been a problem to this house and they cannot operate the way they are operating and this house will keep quiet because we approve their budget. “What are we asking for?

 

Come and tell us how much we have paid for the purchase of arms; we have given you the right to fair hearing

