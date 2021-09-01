Arms smuggling: Ogun students allege threat to lives, shift protest

Leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State, National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday cried out over alleged threat to their lives by smugglers. The student leaders said the threat came following their allegations of the influx of illegal firearms through Ogun State borders with Benin Republic and the failure of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State Command, to stop smuggling activities. In a statement by the Chairman of NANS, Damilola Simeon; National President of NAOSS, Gbemileke Ogunrombi and National Vice President of NAUS, Adebowale Abdul-Ghaffar, yesterday the group said they had been forced to postpone the protest they had planned for Tuesday over smuggling of illegal arms into the country through Ogun borders following a security report that some smugglers were planning to hijack the protest to cause civil unrest.
Related Articles
S’Kaduna killings: Northern Bishops warn against imminent reprisals
An Abuja High Court, presided over by Justice Suleiman Belgore, has granted an order of injunction restraining the Edo State Government and its officers from making further defamatory publications about business mogul, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, fondly referred to as Captain Hosa. This is as the Captain Hosa is seeking N4 billion damages. The defendants […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gen. Buratai: Nigeria’s redeemer @60
Times is no respecter of persons. It’s the only vehicle of existence which waits for no one on its voyage. On a day like yesterday, November 24, a Nigerian was born to a peasant family in an obscure community called Buratai village in Biu town of present day, Borno state, in Nigeria’s Northeast. He was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Africa COVID-19 cases top 3m, first wave peak surpassed
As COVID-19 cumulative cases in Africa top three million and daily case numbers exceed the first wave peak, the continent is now confronted with emerging variants of the virus. Revamped public health measures are ever more critical to avert a runaway surge in infections that could stretch health facilities to the breaking point. An average […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)