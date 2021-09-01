Arms smuggling: Ogun students allege threat to lives, shift protest

Leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State, National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday cried out over alleged threat to their lives by smugglers. The student leaders said the threat came following their allegations of the influx of illegal firearms through Ogun State borders with Benin Republic and the failure of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State Command, to stop smuggling activities. In a statement by the Chairman of NANS, Damilola Simeon; National President of NAOSS, Gbemileke Ogunrombi and National Vice President of NAUS, Adebowale Abdul-Ghaffar, yesterday the group said they had been forced to postpone the protest they had planned for Tuesday over smuggling of illegal arms into the country through Ogun borders following a security report that some smugglers were planning to hijack the protest to cause civil unrest.

