Arms to communities: Arewa group declares support for Masari

A group, Arewa Defence League (ADL), has thrown its support behind the move by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, to arm communities against rampaging banditry in the state. ADL in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday said the move will reduce the frequency of such attacks.

 

The statement signed by Murtala Abubakar, President, Arewa Defence League, said the military and other security agencies have failed to tackle the bandits as they rape, maim and kill citizens at will.

 

The group added that; “ADL welcomes with optimism the statement by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, to the effect that his government is going to assist communities acquire weapons to defend themselves against rural bandits and other criminal gangs.”

 

Part of the statement also said: “Apparent failures of our military and other law enforcement agencies to protect citizens against bandits and other dangerous criminal gangs has created an atmosphere where heavily armed bandits operate freely in the North-West and part of Niger State with impunity as they rape, plunder, maim and kill citizens with reckless abandon.

 

“Many leaders of thoughts, opinion leaders and associations had called on communities to take up arms and defend themselves. Some people expressed the fears that such calls, if heeded, could degenerate into anarchy.”

 

