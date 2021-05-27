News

Army: 62 fuel Jerry cans meant for Boko Haram recovered

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army has said fighting forces, Tuesday, recovered at least 62 jerrycans of premium motor spirit (PMS) during a raid operation in Kurkareta town of Yobe State. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday. According to the Army, the operation was informed by actionable intelligence indicating that some locals may be supplying fuel and other products to terrorist elements. “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday, May 27, 2021 raided a suspected Boko Haram logistics stockpile in Kurkareta town, Yobe State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Two killed in terror attack in Vienna

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two people have died after several men with rifles opened fire at six different locations in the centre of the Austrian capital, Vienna, on Monday night. One suspect was shot dead by police and another arrested. At least one other is on the run from police. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a “repulsive […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Lekki report: CNN must be sanctioned – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has reacted to an investigative report by CNN on the October 20 Lekki shooting, saying the network ought to be sanctioned. Mohammed at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said the report was one-dimensional and lacking in balance. CNN said its findings from verified video footages […]
News

Ondo guber: APC, PDP, 15 others beat INEC deadline

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said all the 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election, have been able to upload particulars of their nominated candidates on its portal. According to the schedule of activities for the election,   INEC gave June 28 as the last day for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica