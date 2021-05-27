Army: 62 fuel Jerry cans meant for Boko Haram recovered

The Nigerian Army has said fighting forces, Tuesday, recovered at least 62 jerrycans of premium motor spirit (PMS) during a raid operation in Kurkareta town of Yobe State. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday. According to the Army, the operation was informed by actionable intelligence indicating that some locals may be supplying fuel and other products to terrorist elements. “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday, May 27, 2021 raided a suspected Boko Haram logistics stockpile in Kurkareta town, Yobe State.”

