Army, Air Force’ve joined war on smuggling –Hameed Ali

Col. Hameed Ali is the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service. In this interview with LAWRENCE OLAOYE he speaks about the challenges and operations of the agency

What’s the Customs doing about our borders’ porosity and security and what has been hindering you from achieving successes in the revenue aspect in that regard?

If you have been following the story of how we are working to make sure that we secure the border, first remember, in 2019, we closed the border. That was done to ensure that illicit items were not brought into this country to ensure that rice, which is one of the area we want to make sure that we block, is not also brought into this country, and also to ensure that between us and our neighboring countries, that we uphold the sanctity of the ECOWAS protocol because those were being breached by our own brothers across the borders, and we felt the only way we can send this message to ensure that they align themselves with the protocol is to close our borders. We did that after about three months of front and back, we agreed on the constitution of what we call the Joint Border Patrol Team.

Today, we have a conglomeration of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, and all other security agencies that have come together under one roof to ensure the security of our borders. We have about four sectors from a Cross River up to Yobe states why we are not covering In between Borno and other part of Nasarawa State is because it’s still an operational area, and therefore the military has told us to keep off, they are handling those areas, and until they are secure, we will not be able to go there.

But for now, between Yobe and Cross River, we have what we will establish as the Joint Border Patrol team. And their job is to ensure that jointly, we work towards making sure that our borders are protected. This team comprises all these other skills paramilitary and both military and customs, as the leading agency. And the gatekeeper is the lead agency in this use operation. So that’s one aspect that we’re doing so far.

And secondly we’re trying to increase our arsenal with regards to capability to fight smuggling, and ensure we monitor our border. The e-Customs, the modernization process that we have has inbuilt system for border monitoring, which will be both linked to clouds, operations and IT system. Today, we are jointly working with the Air Force in the geo-spatial process to make sure that we monitor our borders and ensure effective control.

We intend to get as much aircrafts as possible; we are talking with the army who will be training our own officers to learn to power-draw, so that when we are able to pick not only did we been able to pick electronically activities along the border, we should be able to also drop our officers at every point to be able to intercept and interdict the actions of smugglers. So we’re working assiduously to make sure that we protect our borders. As of today, I believe that what we have put in place is working; and it may not be at the level where we want it, but I assure you that as responsive agencies, we’re doing the best that we can to make sure that our borders are protected.

What do you have as your target in 2022 and how do you think you can bring in?

I mentioned it that we were given the target of N3.019 trillion for the year 2022.

And I told you that we have so far as the last day, we have collected N2.143 trillion. So we working towards making sure that we get to the target. I’ve also told you our challenges that as a matter of fact, as a result of some of the factors, some of the key areas that were factored into the N3.019 was the collection of the Telecommunication Tax, which up to now we have not started. Also the collection of the Carbonated Drinks Tax, which we started in June or July. So we did not start at the time we were supposed to start. And those figures ought to have added to the 3.019 trillion. But we’re working very assiduously to make sure that we block all those chances and see if we can, by the end of December report to Nigeria that we have been able to make the N3.1019 trillion target.

Is there anything you can do to further secure the borders, maybe raising a fence around?

Let me say, I don’t think we should; we do not have the capacity. And we do not have the money to build a fence along our borders, because even the United States that Trump said he was going to do, you discover that there it is not cost effective. So what we’re doing is to make sure that we work closely with our neighbors. It’s the best way of solving this problem. If we have a good understanding with our neighboring countries, and we work based on the protocol of the ECOWAS protocol, all these things will stop. So we are working closely as of today, between us and the Niger, we have almost a perfect system.

If there is smuggling, the smuggling going on there is virtually minimal. Where we have problems with our borders 2022would be Benin Republic. That’s why we’re working with them, to see if we can create a synergy to make sure that we protect ourselves and protect each other. Smuggling is one of the oldest exploits of humans. Between America and Canada, as sophisticated as they are, up till today cigarettes are being smuggled. So, it is something that nations can only do the best to reduce to the barest minimum.

And that’s what we’re doing because even in your pocket you can carry goods worth millions, especially for women. And that’s why we are eager to deploy scanners at all entrances, because if you go to advanced countries, you carry your handsets, your bags, you just put it in that and everything in that bag would be seen So the only way we can protect our borders is by investment in technology.

At the face of the revenue challenges facing the country, are you still granting import waivers? If yes, what are those items?

Customs does not grant waivers; waivers are given under the presidency but sometimes the powers are delegated to the Minister of Finance. There are statutory waivers by the law. For instance, agricultural equipment; we want to ensure that our people become agro-allied. So the government decided as a policy to ensure that all inputs that have to do with agriculture attract zero customs duty.

That is understandable, and that we implement. But there are other waivers that are given to manufacturers or importers that sometimes we question and sometimes they are in huge amount of money. And as a matter of fact, there was a time I had to raise this matter with the minister that if the Federal Government decides to waive its own side of the bargain, we, Nigeria Customs, we live on cost of collection.

If we collect import duty of N10,000, the 10 per cent of that 10,000 is given to us to administer ourselves. So if you give away that 10,000 as a waiver, you have denied us the seven per cent of that. So say if the government decided to say we can waive the N10,000, calculate the 10 per cent and pay us.

So the bottom line is we don’t approve waivers, we implement waivers and I am sure that the President has also put in place guidelines for the issue of waivers.

And I am sure the government is working to streamline the regime of waivers. We know exactly those that fall within the statutory framework and those that are given based on probably the needs of those manufacturers. There are some that do abuse the process but we’re making sure that now when we do see that will seek them out and raise the red flag.

What is the Customs service doing on the issue of flooding and the victims?

As a matter of fact, we are inundated with flood as of today, Customs is also part of what we do on a daily basis. So we cannot, because we’re integrated and not neglect other areas of our demo. It takes all the aspects of government to be successful. Customs was doing its own bits, others who are concerned with flooding and assistance will also have to do their own parts. What we do, as customs, that may spill over to those who found themselves in those flooded areas is that the Mr. President has approved that seized goods such as rice, tomatoes, and others are given to the needy. In the past we either sold them or destroyed them.

But with the coming of this government, and the President being a very compassionate person, we look at it and review the process. And also all perishable goods that are seized, primarily we’re giving them all to the IDPs before the advent of the flood, and also the mandatory IDPs who are the most pronounced needy. So, he mandated Nigerian Customs Service to ensure that all perishable items are given to these people in order to alleviate their suffering.

So, well with the establishment of the Ministry of humanitarian and disaster management, he also extended that mandate. So, after giving to the states, where the IDPs are, part of what we seize should be given to the needy so that they can look after local needs and those people who have by virtue of communal classes, clashes, those who lost their homes, those that as a result of this flooded, have lost their homes and their belongings, they should be assisted and those that have by fire been affected by disaster. So, what we do now in Nigerian Customs is when we get these items forfeited, we give a section to the IDPs and then a section to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs after certification by NAFDAC.

Before we give this bag of rice, you must make sure that it can be consumed.

You’ve spoken about your efforts in combating smuggling but you haven’t told us what you’re doing about your agents and your men under your watch that really are complicit in this criminality. You also warned Nigerians against being scammed, particularly when it comes to compensation, clearing and all of that, what are you doing to those men who are complicit? The cost of clearing cars is quite expensive and what are they doing about that?

When we came in as a management, we looked at some of our punishments and that’s why today we are reviewing our laws to make sure that we put some measures that will be strong enough to deter other people from committing crimes. Certainly, the available law is being enforced. If we discover that you have found yourself in these sharp practices, we block your license or suspend you. In some cases, we investigate and if we find out that you are culpable, we prosecuted you.

Many are now facing prosecution as a result of what they have done. Our officers, of course, you find out that within these seven years we have sacked more officers than Customs has ever done. And if you are involved in the criminal aspect of the chain, then after dismissal, make sure that we prosecute you and get jailed. So we’re taking all the steps necessary to make sure that we enforce the law and make sure that we deter people from committing crimes. I will tell you over 2000 officers have been sacked.

You’ve spoken so much about the reforms in Customs. What measures are you putting in place to ensure that these laudable things are not reversed when you leave in 2023?

This is a question people asked me so many times. Let me say this, and this is my personal view. But then I was asked the question that what structures are have we put in place as management that will show that some of the policies that we are operating will not be reversed. With all sincerity, God will only ask me for the period I’m in control. When I leave, I will not be held accountable for what my predecessor did.

So because I’m afraid that my successor may not do what I’m doing, and then I will stop working, it doesn’t make sense. I will do the best I can, put the best I can, do the best as a management we can so that we leave a legacy. And I told people that in all the places I have worked, if I’m going to spoil it, I will spoil it as it can be and if I want to make it better, I would do it to the best of my ability to make it better that you will not be able to reverse some of these things.

And that’s why when I started talking here, I said we first look at the human aspect of operation. Reform is very critical to the success of any organization, you must first and foremost, get the people psyche to be attuned positively because whoever is coming is going to work with the same group of people and if you have been able to get them to align with the positive things, and key into it and work with it, one person cannot come up and reverse it. But what are we doing as a management? What we’re doing is to make sure that whatever system we’re putting in place, we’ll make sure that we’ll put it in the best approach. The best way you can modify and make sure that Customs succeeds is good technology, and you cannot reverse that. Once you take that discretion out of the hands of the human beings; once we remove that contact from person to person and use electronic that cannot be reversed

