Army appoints panel to probe killing of Islamic cleric

The Nigerian Army has appointed a Board of Inquiry to investigate the alleged murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Gashua, in Yobe State. Gashua was reportedly killed on Friday night by two soldiers near Jaji Maji in Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

 

Confirming the incident, the Assistant Director, Public Relations, Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Kennedy Anyanwu, in a statement said the Sector, in collaboration with the Yobe State Police Command, would carry out an investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers.

 

He added that the soldiers would be made to face the full wrath of military and civil laws at the end of the investigation, if found guilty.

 

The Sector while regretting the incident commiserated with the family of the victim and promised to deliver justice. The statement reads in part, “The Sector, in collaboration with Yobe State Police Command, is carrying out investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldier

 

