Army assures of doing its best to ensure Nigeria remains peaceful country

The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA), Maj. Gen. Umar Musa, has said that the Army was doing its best to ensure the country remains peaceful with the current insecurity challenges facing it.

Musa gave the assurance during the handing/taking over ceremony between him and the incoming GOC Maj. Gen. Obinna Ajunwa held at the headquarters of 81 division Conference room, Lagos. The out gone GOC, who was redeployed as the new GOC 82 division Nigerian Army implored the officers to accord same support to his successor, “Redouble your effort to surmount the current security challenges the country is facing, we are all aware of how threats are spreading all over the country. “We as army are doing our best to ensure we curtail all these activities and I want to assure the civilians that the Nigerian Army is doing all its best to ensure the country remains peaceful.”

Gen. Musa who did not have any adverse report for the short stay in tour of duty encouraged the media to do more in their reportage by blowing the trumpet of the Nigerian Army, “I have not had too adverse report, I am still appreciative of your effort, all we need is to correct reportage, assist us to blow our trumpet.

“So that our enemy will know that we are subduing them, the enemy of the state. But sometimes there is this misconception that the war we are fighting is the Nigerian Army war, no, the war is a state war, there are a lot of threats, even the social media.” Recalling the longtime relationship he had with the incoming GOC, Musa said, “My successor, we have come all the way in Academy, we were in the same battalion, as cadet we are together as friends. “81 officers’ corps too, we were in Sierra Leone together in Kosoh town, though I am his senior. We have the same thinking, if we have the same thinking, I believe he will take the division to where I planned for the division to be, take it to a greater level.”

 

