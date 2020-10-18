Army begins nationwide operation ‘Crocodile Smile VI’

…exercise includes positive identification, cyber warfare

The Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence a nationwide exercise christened ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile VI’. The exercise, which will last between October 20 and December 31, will include positive identification of persons by troops across the country.

A statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sagir Musa, said by subjecting citizens to positive identification, terrorist suspects fleeing theatres of operations in the North East and others, will be identified and arrested.

This was as the Army further disclosed that the planned operation will enable it to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across cyberspace.

“The Nigerian Army is set to start its annual Exercise Crocodile Smile which is traditionally conducted in the last quarter of the year,” the statement said.

The Army said: “This year’s Exercise Crocodile Smile V1 is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020. “The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across cyberspace.

“This is the first ever Cyber warfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces.

“Accordingly, the exercise will also include a positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the on-going operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria.”

It has, however, reassured the public of its commitment to the sustenance of peace and security in the country, even as it called for support and understanding throughout the period of the exercise.

