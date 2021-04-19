News

Army: Boko Haram informant nabbed in Yobe

Posted on

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a “suspected Boko Haram informant whose spying activities and that of his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops position by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State”.
Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, Sunday, said the suspect, Modu Ari, was apprehended by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade.
Yerima further disclosed that during interrogation, the informant confessed to the alleged crime.
Specifically, he was said to have admitted that he had severally revealed troops’ movements and positions to terrorist collaborators.

