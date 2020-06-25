Army burst herdsmen militia camp in Benue, kill two, recover weapons

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in the early hours of Thursday trailed a group of heavily armed herdsmen to their camp close to the boundary between Benue and Nasarawa states killing two of them.

The soldiers also recovered two AK-47 riffles with 25 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition from them.

New Telegraph learnt from local inhabitants that the armed herdsmen insurgents had earlier on Wednesday, invaded Tse-Torkula village in Guma Local Government Area of the state injuring two people before the troops of the OPWS were alerted.

According to one of the locals, who identified himself as Torkuma Jande, the invaders had stormed the community at about 6pm shooting sporadically in all directions before being repelled by other security forces stationed around the area.

“It was about 6pm on Wednesday evening that we suddenly started hearing sounds of gunshots around our community. Some of the security forces around the area were alerted and they immediately moved towards the direction of the firing and pushed back the attackers.

“We also alerted troops of the OPWS who are stationed at neighbouring Umenger and Ukaa communities but before they could reach there, the herdsmen had fled back to their camp located towards Nasarawa State.

“I believe the troops of OPWS were not satisfied with the incidence and they decided to go after the herdsmen searching for them till early hours of this morning when they stormed into their camp near the Benue/Nasarawa boundary in Keana,” Jande said.

Another villager living close to the area, who ran to Umenger for safety, Mrs. Dorcas Mdzer said she sighted the soldiers destroying the camp of the armed herdsmen and burning everything in sight.

Mrs. Mdzer said she was preparing for evening meal for her family when she heard gunshots close to their house.

