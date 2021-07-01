News

Army Chief: Civil war ‘unfortunate tragedy’

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, has described the Nigerian Civil War (1967 – 1970) as an “unfortunate incident” in the history of the country.

Yahaya made the assertion, Thursday, at a pre-Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021, in Abuja.

Over a million people were reported killed during the war that lasted three years.

According to the Army Chief, the NADCEL was first celebrated on July 6, 1978, in remembrance of the historic moment of first shot that signalled the beginning of the bloody strife.

“The event is celebrated to equally bring to the knowledge of all Nigerian Army personnel and indeed all Nigerians that the war was an unfortunate tragedy and the reconciliation afterwards should be instrumental to strengthening our national unity. In subsequent celebrations, the Nigerian Army uses NADCEL as a medium to reflect on its performances in previous years for effective projections,” the COAS said.

