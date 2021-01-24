Army chief extols officers, soldiers fighting insurgency

Flora Onwudiwe

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has extolled officers and men for their relentless efforts in the fight against insurgency in the North East (NE).

He made the call recently at the commissioning ceremony of the newly reconstructed Colonel Nebo Multi-purpose hall, remodeling the Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai Complex, remodeling of the Warrant Officers (WOs) and Sergeant (SGt.) Mess, which held at the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Abalti Barracks, Lagos.

Buratai, whose speech was read by the Chief of Policy & Plans, Army Headquarters Abuja, Maj. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, said: “I want to seize this opportunity to thank all officers and soldiers for their tireless contributions in the fight against insurgency in the NE.

“It is worthy to also state that Counter Insurgency (COIN) operation in the NE of Nigeria is achieving great success. As you are aware, we are consolidating on the gains of several years of intensive fighting against the insurgency and other security challenges confronting the nation.

“Therefore, you must uphold and perform your responsibilities of protecting the territorial integrity of our great nation. I therefore charge you remain steadfast and continue to discharge your duties professionally.”

Earlier, the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Maj. Gen. Anthony Akintade said: “The Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps inherited archaic and colonial pre independence logistics outfits and infrastructure at inception.

“It was not until the late 1980s that the Corps began to witness notable efforts at functional, physical and structural improvements.

“The various past commandants and Corps Commandant Ordnance within this period tried in their various ways and means to create conducive environment for work. This was done in their modest ways for which the corps remains grateful.”

Like this: Like Loading...