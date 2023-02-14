News

Army Chief To Commanders: Emplace conducive atmosphere for credible elections

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chief Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, “has directed all General Officers Commanding (GOCs), and other Formation Commanders of the Nigerian Army (NA) to ensure conducive and secure atmosphere in their Areas of Responsibility (AOR)”.

Director of Army Public Relations Officer (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who conveyed the COAS’ order in a statement, Tuesday, said the Service will implement its mandate in aid of civil authority to the latter.

He quoted the three-star General as handing down the directive during a flag-off of the commencement of Operation Safe Conduct across the divisions and formations in the country.

Yahaya, according to the statement: “Reiterated the unwavering resolve of the NA to strictly adhere to its constitutional role by supporting the Nigeria Police, which is the lead security agency in the 2023 elections security architecture.

“He charged the Commanders to identify and dominate flash points in their AORs, adding that troops must be alert, proactive and operate jointly with sister services and other security agencies during the elections.”

 

