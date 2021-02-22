Army Chief to troops: Clear Matte, Kiramenuwa, Wulgo, Kirta within 48 hours

The Chief of Army Staff (COSS), Major- General Ibrahim Attahiru, yesterday said he has given troops of Operations Lafiya Dole a 48-hour ultimatum to clear Matte, Kirenows, Kirts, Wulgo, Chikingudo areas of Marte, Ngsla Local Government Areas of Borno State of Boko Haram insurgents.

General Ibrahim Attahiru who gave the ultimatum while addressing the troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9, Dikwa yesterday said: “Areas around Matte, Chikingudu, Wulgo, Kirenowa and Kirta, must be cleared.in the next 48 hours. You should be rest assured of all support you require in this very onerous task.

“I have just spoken to the Theatre Commander and the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you,”

General Attahiru added. He said: “You are aware of the recent attack on Dikwa and Marte, you should not allow this to happen again, go after them and clear these bastards.”

While appreciating the efforts of the troops in the fight against Boko Haram, the COAS said: “I am here to deliver the greetings of Mr. President and Commander In Chief of the Armed forces, I have spoken with your commanders and the theatre command we are going to provide you with the equipment and weapons you need to end this war. We are also going to address the issue of overstay in the theatre. No more issues of overstay,” he said.

Addressing residents of Dikwa, the Army Chief said: “I want to assure you that we are going to protect you, not only that; we are going to clear Matte, Kireenuwa, Wulgo, Kirta and their environs.

What we need from you is your cooperation and prayers.” It will be recalled that the COAS arrived in Maiduguri on an operational visit Saturday and yesterday he was in Dikwa Army Super Camp 9 to boost the morale of the troops.

