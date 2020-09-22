Army: Colonel dies after ambush attack by Boko Haram

An ambush attack by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) within the Sabon Gari-Wajiroko general area of Borno State has resulted in the death of a senior officer involved in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations, Col. DC Bako. The senior officer was said to be leading a patrol operation to clear the terrorist elements from the said area when his team encountered the ambush.

Confirming the development, the Army said the fatal attack occurred on Sunday. According to a statement by Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Col. Adorable Isa, the officer died at the Maimalari Cantonment hospital where he was evacuated to for treatment.

The Army regretted that Bako died in the face of recuperation from an operation it described as “successful.” It noted that, until his death, the officer was a valuable asset in the ongoing war against terrorism as he was said to have led from the front.

It said: “Operation Lafiya Dole wishes to intimate the general public of the demise of one of our gallant and finest war heroes Col DC Bako.

“It could be recalled that the professional, gallant senior officer who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorits from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m Sunday 20 September 2020. “Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment. “Sadly, however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment.

“The late senior officer was recuperating well after successful operation at the hospital in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing on at the hospital.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai on behalf of himself, gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and indeed well-meaning Nigerians hereby express his heartfelt condolences to his esteemed family. We are most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the mother land.

“May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Col DC Bako and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme prize in the defence of our farther land.”

