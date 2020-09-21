News

Army: Colonel dies after ambush by BHTs in Borno

An ambush by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) within the Sabon Gari-Wajiroko general area of Borno State, has resulted in the death of a senior officer involved in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations, Col. DC Bako.

The senior officer was said to be leading a patrol operation to clear the terrorist elements from the said area, when his team encountered the ambush.
Confirming the development, the Army said the fatal attack occurred on Sunday.
According to a statement by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Col. Adorable Isa, the officer died at the Maimalari Cantonment Hospital, where he was evacuated to for treatment.
The Army regretted that Bako died in the face of recuperation from an operation it described as “successful”.
It noted that, until his death, the officer was a valuable asset in the ongoing war against terrorism, as he was said to have led from the front.
“Operation Lafiya Dole wishes to intimate the general public of the demise of one of our gallant and finest war heroes Col. DC Bako.
“It could be recalled that the professional, gallant senior officer who always led from the front and a patriotic Nigerian, led a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorits from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m Sunday 20, September 2020.
“Under his able leadership,  the troops cleared the ambush resulting to the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

“Sadly however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment,” the statement said.

 

