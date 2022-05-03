Metro & Crime

Army confirms killing of couple in Imo – report

The Nigerian Army, yesterday confirmed the killing of two soldiers in Imo State, by unknown gunmen. According to reports, the soldiers – one Sergeant A. M. Linus, and a female Lance Corporal, whose identity was not given – were travelling for their traditional marriage, when the incident occurred. Efforts to get the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, to confirm the killing were not  uccessful as at the time of filing this report. However, an online medium, Premium Times, quoted the Army’s spokesperson as confirming the development. According to the platform, the DAPR disclosed that the couple was travelling for their “traditional marriage formalities” in Imo State, when they met their untimely death. “This is a very dastardly act unleashed on our personnel by some criminals,” Nwachukwu was quoted as saying in a text message to the online newspaper. He, however, vowed of the readiness of the Army “to unmask and bring to book the criminals behind the murder.”

 

