News

Army confiscate bags of rice, arrest smugglers, cultists in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army through the ongoing “Operation Still Water” in Ogun State have confiscated 141 bags of smuggled rice, four vehicles and arrested four suspected smugglers and cultists. The Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala, Brigadier General Abiodun Adekoya, disclosed this to journalists while handing over the seizures to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command 1. “Operation Still Water” was launched on October 4 by the 81 Division of Nigerian Army to address insecurity during the festive periods in Lagos and Ogun states.

Adekoya said operatives of the command intercepted the smuggled bags of rice at Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area, while the cultists were arrested at Sagamu in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state. He also disclosed that the suspected cultists would be handed over to the Directorate of State Security Service for necessary action.

According to Adekoya, ‘Operation Still Water’ within the last few weeks, had recorded success in the fight against kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state. The commander said the handing over was part of the collaborative efforts with other security agencies to allow relevant bodies carrying with the necessary prosecutions. Adekoya said: “The operation is to ensure insecurity is completely wiped out in Ogun State. Smuggling which is the major problem is also to be wiped out and completely eradicated. “We have made some successes. We arrested some smugglers. We seized 141 bags of rice.

“And you know, exercise still is also in line with other security agencies. So, when we made seizures like this we call the lead agency to carry on with the seizures which have been so that you go ahead with the necessary action.” Responding, the Controller of Customs, Peter Kolo, applauded the Nigerian Army for the support and synergy in the anti – smuggling fight in the state. Kolo represented by Anthony Nwabudike, the officer in charge of Ohunbe Outstation, noted that operatives of the Nigerian Army have always come through for the Customs officers “when we are overwhelmed in the fight against smugglers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shipping firm begins containers haulage by rail from Apapa to Ogun

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Shipping and cargo logistics services provider, Hull Blyth, has opened a rail hub at Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State for importers and exporters. The Wasimi Rail Hub, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, will allow shippers receive imported containers from Apapa port, and also send export/ empty containers to […]
News

Gunman shoots SS3 female student in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A Senior Secondary School 3 female student in Ekiti State, Ayomide Adaranijo, has been shot by a suspected gunman. The 15-year-old girl is currently on admission at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital(EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti. The young girl is a student of one of the public schools in Ado Ekiti capital city, she was shot […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu flags off construction of 250 roads, power projects

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the moves to extend his developmental agenda to the grassroots, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday flagged off the execution of 377 state-wide projects across all wards in the state, saying it will help to tackle challenges at the grassroots level. With the intervention, which was said to be first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica