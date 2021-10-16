Army confiscate bags of rice, arrest smugglers, cultists in Ogun

The Nigerian Army through the ongoing “Operation Still Water” in Ogun State have confiscated 141 bags of smuggled rice, four vehicles and arrested four suspected smugglers and cultists. The Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala, Brigadier General Abiodun Adekoya, disclosed this to journalists while handing over the seizures to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command 1. “Operation Still Water” was launched on October 4 by the 81 Division of Nigerian Army to address insecurity during the festive periods in Lagos and Ogun states.

Adekoya said operatives of the command intercepted the smuggled bags of rice at Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area, while the cultists were arrested at Sagamu in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state. He also disclosed that the suspected cultists would be handed over to the Directorate of State Security Service for necessary action.

According to Adekoya, ‘Operation Still Water’ within the last few weeks, had recorded success in the fight against kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state. The commander said the handing over was part of the collaborative efforts with other security agencies to allow relevant bodies carrying with the necessary prosecutions. Adekoya said: “The operation is to ensure insecurity is completely wiped out in Ogun State. Smuggling which is the major problem is also to be wiped out and completely eradicated. “We have made some successes. We arrested some smugglers. We seized 141 bags of rice.

“And you know, exercise still is also in line with other security agencies. So, when we made seizures like this we call the lead agency to carry on with the seizures which have been so that you go ahead with the necessary action.” Responding, the Controller of Customs, Peter Kolo, applauded the Nigerian Army for the support and synergy in the anti – smuggling fight in the state. Kolo represented by Anthony Nwabudike, the officer in charge of Ohunbe Outstation, noted that operatives of the Nigerian Army have always come through for the Customs officers “when we are overwhelmed in the fight against smugglers.”

