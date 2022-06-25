Army court-martials 227 soldiers

The General and Special Court-Martial set-up by the Joint Military Task force; Operation Hadinkai; in North East, has recommended the imprisonment of 30 soldiers and officers for committing various offences. The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadinkai, Major General Christopher Musa, disclosed this while inaugurating a Special Court-Martial to try 29 soldiers at the headquarters of the theatre in Maimalari Barrack in Maiduguri, Bora no State.

Musa gave a breakdown of the cases and said a total of 227 soldiers and officers were presented before the military court. According to him: ‘‘We have 30 imprisonment cases, four dismissal from the armed forces, 25 reduction of rank and loss of seniority, 20 loss of pay, severe reprimand for 17, discharge and acquitted 10, case struck off 14, recommended summary trial 107 is justice that is why it took us some time for us to bring this out because we don’t want anyone to feel he has been shortchange for whatever reason According to him, what we have done is that they were recommended and forwarded to Army Headquarters. The confirming authority for the soldiers rests on the Chief of Army Staff and while the Army Council is the body to rectify the officers before the implementation.

