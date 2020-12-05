News

Army decorates 39 new Major Generals

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army yesterday decorated 39 newly promoted Major Generals with their new ranks. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decorated generals were among the 136 senior officers recently promoted to the rank of Major General and Brigadier General by the army authorities. Among them are the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Maj.-Gen. Kalif Ibrahim and the Acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu kicks against Obaseki’s N750m monthly security vote

Posted on Author  Cajetan Mmuta, BENIN

…decries N5m per month police subvention The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, kicked against the huge N750million collected by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as monthly security vote yet a […]
News Top Stories

CAN demands immediate reopening of churches nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the immediate reopening of churches nationwide, especially in states where places of worship were still shut. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, said the continued lockdown order on places of worship in some states, including Lagos and Ogun states, […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to Senate: Confirm Yakubu as INEC Chair

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, requested the Senate to confirm the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The request was contained in a letter dated 21st October, 2020, and read on the floor by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. The letter reads: “In accordance with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: