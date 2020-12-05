Army decorates 39 new Major Generals

The Nigerian Army yesterday decorated 39 newly promoted Major Generals with their new ranks. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decorated generals were among the 136 senior officers recently promoted to the rank of Major General and Brigadier General by the army authorities. Among them are the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Maj.-Gen. Kalif Ibrahim and the Acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande.
Related Articles
Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu kicks against Obaseki’s N750m monthly security vote
…decries N5m per month police subvention The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, kicked against the huge N750million collected by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as monthly security vote yet a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CAN demands immediate reopening of churches nationwide
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the immediate reopening of churches nationwide, especially in states where places of worship were still shut. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, said the continued lockdown order on places of worship in some states, including Lagos and Ogun states, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari to Senate: Confirm Yakubu as INEC Chair
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, requested the Senate to confirm the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The request was contained in a letter dated 21st October, 2020, and read on the floor by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. The letter reads: “In accordance with the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)