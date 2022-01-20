Army demoblises IPOB operatives in Anambra forest, recovers arms, ammunition

The Nigerian Army has allegedly dislodged operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the military arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). New Telegraph learnt that the operation was carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, and was able to dislodge a stronghold of the proscribed group in a forest, which is regarded as notorious at Lilu community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. Lilu is a border town between Imo and Anambra states, which is said to be used as an operational base of the outlawed group.

A release by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated that the operations, which were carried out in the early hours of Monday, January 17, 2022, led to the neutralisation of some gunmen in a gun duel that ensued. He said: “After dislodging the dissidents from their fortress, the dodged troops recovered 10 Pump Action Shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, one revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machetes and

