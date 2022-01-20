News

Army demoblises IPOB operatives in Anambra forest, recovers arms, ammunition

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Nigerian Army has allegedly dislodged operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the military arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). New Telegraph learnt that the operation was carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, and was able to dislodge a stronghold of the proscribed group in a forest, which is regarded as notorious at Lilu community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. Lilu is a border town between Imo and Anambra states, which is said to be used as an operational base of the outlawed group.

A release by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated that the operations, which were carried out in the early hours of Monday, January 17, 2022, led to the neutralisation of some gunmen in a gun duel that ensued. He said: “After dislodging the dissidents from their fortress, the dodged troops recovered 10 Pump Action Shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, one revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machetes and

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Buhari: We’ll continue to empower women

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has given the assurance that his government would continue to empower women in the country.   The President gave this assurance yesterday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Mrs Winnie Byanyima.   The UNAIDS boss also called for […]
News

Six injured as auto crash claims 4 persons in Niger

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

• Police confirm 4 dead in Asaba apartment The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Niger State Sector Command, yesterday confirmed the death of four persons in an accident that occurred on Lambata – Minna road. This emerged on a day the Delta State Police Command also confirmed recovery of the bodies of four persons found […]
News Top Stories

No doctor is owed salary –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has said no doctor or health worker in the country was owed monthly salary, as being propagated by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the disclosure at the opening of the meeting of the Presidential Committee on Salaries with the leadership […]

