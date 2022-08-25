Army donates 5 patrol vehicles to Delta State Police Command

The Nigerian Army has donated five patrol vehicles to the Delta State Police Command. Handing over the Hilux patrol vehicles to the police, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, said the gesture was in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation. The CDS who was represented by 63 Brigade Commander, Major General Mayeranso David Saraso, said that the gesture was to support and enhance the performance of the police in the security of life and property across the state, “because there is need to assist other security agencies with the required tools to help in security.”

The Patrol vehicles were received by the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, in company with members of the Command’s management team. According to Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, “CP Ali in his remarks noted that, it was a day of happiness for the Command, that the gesture exhibited by the CDS is one of a kind, uncommon and quite unbelievable, which will in no small way boost the morale of police personnel in the state. “The CP assured the CDS that the vehicle will be put into good use and will definitely enhance the fight against crime and criminality across state.”

