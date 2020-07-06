News

Army donates palliatives to 700 in Zamfara, Katsina

The Nigerian Army has distributed packages of palliatives, including rice and other food items, 20,000 copies of exercise books to communities in Kaura Namoda and Faskari Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Katsina states, respectively.

 

Distributing the palliatives in the two beneficial communities, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, said the exercise was aimed at cushioning the hardship experienced by the people under the COVID-19 lockdown to mark the 157th Army Day celebration in the states.

 

“The exercise simultaneously took place nationwide with a view to celebrating Nigerian Army’s 157th anniversary and remembering the falling heroes of the country even as we join others in the fight against COVID-19 in the country” He said: “We shoul

 

d not be left behind as Nigerian Army has a role to play in giving due protection to lives of the good citizens of the country as at the same time our aggrieved fingers remained on triggers in continued fight against all forms of crimes to the end”, the COAS stressed.

 

The COAS, who was represented by Major- General Nuhu Angbazo, GOC 3 Division and Major- General E. N. Njoku, Chief of Transformation, Training and Innovation, further assured the people of the most needed peace as more strategies capable of ending the strengths of criminals towards making a ‘Terror-free Nigeria’ had been planned.

 

“Our deployed gallant men were coming on top of the situation across the troubled states, making it impossible for insurgents and other criminals free movements for their filthy activities, and we will not cease until peace and tranquility were totally returned”, General Buratai assured.

