Army, DSS shoot seven ESN members dead, arrest five in Rivers

The Nigerian Army says it has carried out joint clearance operation with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and killed seven operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Rivers community.

The army also said that it arrested five of operatives of ESN, an armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), while arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The army in a statement on Thursday night said the operation took place at about 6:15pm.

The statement read: “6 Div in conjunction with Keystone, DSS and NSCDC led by Brigadier-General MD Danja conducted clearance/raid operations at suspected IPOB/ESN camp in Agbochia Forest along Pipelines Road Ogali/ Kom-Kom boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“During the clearance/raid Operations, the team came in contact with the IPOB/ESN members. However, during the firefight, 7 IPOB/ESN members were neutralized and 5 suspects were arrested.

“Items recovered during the clearance/raid on IPOB/ESN camp included two AK 47 rifles, two G3 rifles, one locally made machine gun and one G3 magazine. Also recovered included three rounds of 7.62mm special, 10 rounds 7.62mm x 51mm NATO, one x cutlass, five Baofeng handheld radios with chargers, 10 black barretts.”

