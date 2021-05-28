Metro & Crime

Army, DSS shoot seven ESN members dead, arrest five in Rivers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian Army says it has carried out joint clearance operation with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and killed seven operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Rivers community.
The army also said that it arrested five of operatives of ESN, an armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), while arms and ammunition were recovered from them.
The army in a statement on Thursday night said the operation took place at about 6:15pm.
The statement read: “6 Div in conjunction with Keystone, DSS and NSCDC led by Brigadier-General MD Danja conducted clearance/raid operations at suspected IPOB/ESN camp in Agbochia Forest along Pipelines Road Ogali/ Kom-Kom boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“During the clearance/raid Operations, the team came in contact with the IPOB/ESN members. However, during the firefight, 7 IPOB/ESN members were neutralized and 5 suspects were arrested.
“Items recovered during the clearance/raid on IPOB/ESN camp included two  AK 47 rifles, two G3 rifles, one locally made machine gun and one G3 magazine. Also recovered included three rounds of 7.62mm special, 10 rounds 7.62mm x 51mm NATO, one x cutlass, five Baofeng handheld radios with chargers, 10 black barretts.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2023: APC leadership in Pankshin, other constituencies endorse Reps Gagdi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committees in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam local government areas of Plateau State have endorsed the Member of the House of Representatives  Representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi for re-election in 2023, saying the lawmaker has perfomed credible […]
Metro & Crime

30 Nigerians rescued in Lebanon awaiting evacuation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Thirty Nigerians, among them 22 ladies, who were stranded in Lebanon, have been rescued and now awaiting evacuation back to Nigeria. A video of the young women trapped in a room went viral a few days ago as they narrated their ordeal and appealed for help. New Telegraph learnt that following their outcry, the Nigerian […]
Metro & Crime

Fire razes warehouses, bank, houses, shops in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Fire yesterday gutted two warehouses at 62 Iga Idunganran Street on Lagos Island in Lagos State. The fire also burnt over 32 shops and goods worth millions of Naira and several other valuables. Although there was no loss of life, it was learnt that the inferno badly affected the 2nd and 3rd floors of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica