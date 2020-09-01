Army hands over 778 terrorists’ wives, children to police, DSS

Nigerian Army yesterday handed over 778 women and children rescued during the raid on the camp of the Darul- Salam Islamic sect at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The rescued women and children are from Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Gome, Niger, Jigawa, Borno, Kaduna, Kogi and Bauchi states. Others are Kwara, Kebbi, Taraba, Katsina, Zamfara and Nasarawa states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Briefing journalists, the Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Nigeria Army, Doma, Major General Gadzama Ali, said that the sad threat to security arising from kidnapping, armed robbery and abduction for slavery and sex, ransom and cattle rustling leading to several complaints, informed the military operations.

He said the operation codenamed: “Operation Nut Craket,” being conducted to clear terrorists in Ugya Forest, Panda Forest, and Uttu and destroyed the terrorists’ camps where it rescued the women and children of the terrorists, also recovered weapons including rocket launchers, explosive devices, guns and several ammunition, among other dangerous weapons.

Ali said the operation was jointly carried out by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Guards Brigade, the police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The commander said that the sound painstaking intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, particularly information provided by the people in the North Central states, informed the success of the operation. Ali disclosed that the terrorists had targeted Abuja for attack.

According to him, once the people reject the terrorists as done by the people in the North Central region, the terrorists have nowhere to inhabit. He disclosed that the Darul- Salam Islamic sect had been operating from the Uttu camp for the past eight years.

The commander advised the terrorists to come and surrender their arms. He said that the captors would be handed over to the Commissioner of Police and DSS for onward transfer to the various state governors where they have been indentified to have come from after profiling them.

Like this: Like Loading...