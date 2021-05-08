News Top Stories

Army: How security forces killed 11 IPOB members

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Army yesterday claimed that at least ninf suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as well as the Eastern Security Network (esw), were killed by security forces after a failed attempt on the Area Command and Police Station in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the feat was achieved upon a reinforcement by the military. “A gang of IPOB/ESN terrorists mounted in vehicles on Thursday May 6, stormed Orlu town with intention to attack the compound housing the Area Command and Police Station in Orlu LGA of Imo State”, the Army said. It noted further that: “The attackers were resisted by vigilant police personnel at the Area Command and were completely obliterated when a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force arrived the scene.

“The assailants who have been on the radar of the Joint Technical Intelligence Team were said to have come from a Forest Camp in Ideato North LGA of Imo State from where they mobilised and planned the failed attack. “Following the encounter, eleven IPOB/ESN Terrorists were neutralised while four AK47, one G3 and one Pump Action Rifles as well as a Berretta Pistol, charms and assorted ammunitions were recovered. All the seven operational vehicles used for the attack were demobilised and as such the remaining terrorists escaped on foot with fatal injuries.

