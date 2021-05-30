News Top Stories

Army: How troops foiled attack, killed 10 terrorist suspects

Abuja The Nigerian Army has said that fighting forces killed at least 10 suspected Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs), after foiling an attack on own location in Rann, a major town in Borno State.

 

Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, Saturday, described the attempt as “audacious”.

 

He claimed that the troops recovered an Anti-Aircraft (AA) gun, among others.

 

“Barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram Terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann the Headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State”, the statement said.

 

It added: “The terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town. The highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

