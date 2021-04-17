Army: How troops killed scores of terrorist commanders, fighters in N’East

The Nigerian Army on Friday said that many suspected terrorists and their commanders were killed by troops during a week-long operation in Borno State and other territories in the North East. The Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the feat was achieved through air and ground operations by the military, to flush out terrorist elements from known locations. He, however, said during the onslaughts, three soldiers paid the supreme price, while property were razed by the fighters.

“A senior Commander of ISWAP, Bukar Gana Fitchmeram (aka Abu Aisha), and scores of his fighters, who were on revenge mission at Damasak, fell to the fire power of Nigerian troops on Thursday. The terrorist and his fighters met their waterloo as they made a come-back following the neutralisation of 12 high value ISWAP commanders in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State in a weeklong air and ground operations by the Nigerian military.

“In a well-coordinated ground bombardments and aerial strikes by the Nigerian military on various locations in the Northeast, the terrorists who were denied any sanctuary or respite desperately conducted two separate failed attacks on Gajiram and Damasak. “The deadly air strikes conducted on Tudun Wulgo, Zari and Tumbun Alhaji, Kusuma, Sigir in Ngala and Arijallamari, in Abadam, Marte and Ngala Local government Areas, led to the killing of top ISWAP Leaders. “The Commanders that perished in the airstrikes include: Mohammad Fulloja, Ameer Mallam Bello, Ba’a kaka Tunkushe, Abu Muktar Al -Ansari, Ameer Abba Kaka, Abu Huzaifa, Ameer Modu Kwayem, while Goni Mustapha, who was the Chief Imam of the ISWAP, escaped with bullet wounds

