News

Army: How troops killed scores of terrorist commanders, fighters in N’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army on Friday said that many suspected terrorists and their commanders were killed by troops during a week-long operation in Borno State and other territories in the North East. The Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the feat was achieved through air and ground operations by the military, to flush out terrorist elements from known locations. He, however, said during the onslaughts, three soldiers paid the supreme price, while property were razed by the fighters.

“A senior Commander of ISWAP, Bukar Gana Fitchmeram (aka Abu Aisha), and scores of his fighters, who were on revenge mission at Damasak, fell to the fire power of Nigerian troops on Thursday. The terrorist and his fighters met their waterloo as they made a come-back following the neutralisation of 12 high value ISWAP commanders in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State in a weeklong air and ground operations by the Nigerian military.

“In a well-coordinated ground bombardments and aerial strikes by the Nigerian military on various locations in the Northeast, the terrorists who were denied any sanctuary or respite desperately conducted two separate failed attacks on Gajiram and Damasak. “The deadly air strikes conducted on Tudun Wulgo, Zari and Tumbun Alhaji, Kusuma, Sigir in Ngala and Arijallamari, in Abadam, Marte and Ngala Local government Areas, led to the killing of top ISWAP Leaders. “The Commanders that perished in the airstrikes include: Mohammad Fulloja, Ameer Mallam Bello, Ba’a kaka Tunkushe, Abu Muktar Al -Ansari, Ameer Abba Kaka, Abu Huzaifa, Ameer Modu Kwayem, while Goni Mustapha, who was the Chief Imam of the ISWAP, escaped with bullet wounds

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC okays Alternative Medicine Practice Council

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…ratifies Nigeria’s membership of Int’l Coffee Organisation   The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a memo on a bill to establish a Council for Traditional, Alternative and Complementary Medicine Practice in the country.   The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday also ratified Nigeria’s membership of the International Coffee Organisation. Also, the FEC […]
News Top Stories

FG’s N-Power programme, largest youth empowerment in sub-Sahara Africa –Dare

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Minister Youth and Sport Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, yesterday described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as one which puts the youths on top of its agenda with the N-Power program being one of the largest youth- focused empowerment programmes in the sub-Saharan Africa.   The Minister said this at the Ilaji Farm, Hotel and Resorts, […]
News Top Stories

Pandemic second wave: Lockdown’ll be counterproductive –Experts

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji and Abdulwahab Isa

  Nigeria and by extension, the global economy, are back to the trenches, battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.   The second wave, health experts say, is more deadly given its health risk implications to human wellbeing. In Nigeria, hundreds of new cases are being confirmed daily with accompanying deaths tally on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica