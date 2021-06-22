Army: How troops nabbed suspected bandit with military gear

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Army, Tuesday, said troops operating along the Mokwa-Jebba road, arrested a fleeing bandit during a stop and search operation along the general area.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the suspect was fleeing Niger State to Ogbomosho in Oyo State, owing to intensified military operations geared towards taking out criminal elements the troubled North Central state.

According to the Army, the suspected had falsely presented himself as “Sgt. Aminu Sule”, when soldiers intercepted a car traveling from Zuru to Ibadan, at about 9:00pm on Sunday.

“The vigilant troops spotted an occupant of the vehicle, who claimed to be ‘Sgt. Aminu Sule’.

“Upon a body search, the occupant was found to be in possession of a pair of camouflage uniforms, military boots, knife and substance suspected to be charms.

“On further interrogation, the suspect confessed to be traveling to Ogbomosho in Oyo State.

“He further claimed that the uniform and boots belonged to his brother who is a soldier,” the statement said.

However, upon further interrogation, the suspect, was discovered to be fleeing from the ongoing operations in Niger State to a safer haven.

Like this: Like Loading...