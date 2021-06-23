News

Army: How troops nabbed suspected bandit with military kits

The Nigerian Army, yesterday said troops operating along the Mokwa- Jebba road, arrested a fleeing bandit during a stop and search operation along the general area. A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said suspect was fleeing Niger State to Ogbomosho in Oyo State, owing to intensified military operations geared towards taking out crimi-nal elements the troubled North Central state. According to the Army, the suspected had falsely presented himself as “Sgt. Aminu Sule”, when soldiers intercepted a car travelling from Zuru to Ibadan, at about 9:00pm, Sunday. He said: “The vigilant troops spotted an occupant of the vehicle, who claimed to be Sgt. Aminu Sule. Upon a body search, the occupant was found to be in possession of a pair of camouflage uniform, military boots, knife and substance suspected to be charms.

News

Whereabouts of New Telegraph’s Sales Rep arrested Tuesday, still unknown

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

…not found in police custody The whereabout of the Sales Representative of New Telegraph newspaper in Imo state, Mr. Chuks Ugwuibe has become a source of worry for most journalists and media practitioners in the state. About 72 hours after he was arrested by operatives of thw Nigerian Police Force at the Banana Junction in […]
News

COVID-19: Diaspora Nigerians to equip 4m youths

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

As part of its commitment to youth development, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation – Europe (NIDOE) is on the verge of empowering four million youths with requisite knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic. General secretary of NIDOE, Mr Fidel O. Wilson said the initiative would be carried out in collaboration with The Sub Saharan Open University […]
News

Onyeama lifts Enugu schools, donates educational materials

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

As part of efforts to support education in his state, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has donated educational materials worth millions of naira to public primary and secondary schools in Enugu State. Some of the items donated to three schools in each of the 17 local government areas of the state include 1,800 […]

