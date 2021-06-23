Army: How troops nabbed suspected bandit with military kits

The Nigerian Army, yesterday said troops operating along the Mokwa- Jebba road, arrested a fleeing bandit during a stop and search operation along the general area. A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said suspect was fleeing Niger State to Ogbomosho in Oyo State, owing to intensified military operations geared towards taking out crimi-nal elements the troubled North Central state. According to the Army, the suspected had falsely presented himself as “Sgt. Aminu Sule”, when soldiers intercepted a car travelling from Zuru to Ibadan, at about 9:00pm, Sunday. He said: “The vigilant troops spotted an occupant of the vehicle, who claimed to be Sgt. Aminu Sule. Upon a body search, the occupant was found to be in possession of a pair of camouflage uniform, military boots, knife and substance suspected to be charms.

